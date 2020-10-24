Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday evening that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile.

They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities. Authorities say no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The sheriff’s office say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.

