Safe-R-Streets event hands out 500 gun safes

The Wichita Police Department partnered with Range 54 to help gun owners store their firearms safely at Safe-R-Streets.
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department partnered with Range 54 to help gun owners store their firearms safely at Safe-R-Streets.

On Saturday, they handed out 500 gun safes in just over an hour.

One of the owners of the range said with the number of guns stolen each year in the Wichita area they want to make the community a safer place.

“We think this program is going to help reduce the number of stolen guns from vehicles in the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County,” Officer Paul Cruz said.

256 guns were stolen from vehicles last year.

Back in August, a similar event was held and 400 gun safes were handed out in half an hour.

