Weather Alert: Freezing rain, snow Sunday and Monday

Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.
Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, the sky will become mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Sunday, a wintry mix will begin to move into northwestern Kansas in the morning, turning to snow in the afternoon. Rain showers will be possible in central Kansas, off and on through the day. Highs will reach the upper 20s in the northwest, the low to mid-30s in the southwest, and the low 40s in central Kansas.

The freezing line will push to the southeast Sunday evening, changing rain into freezing rain/rain-snow mix in central Kansas Sunday night. Snow will be possible for the rest of the state by then.

That rain/snow mix will turn into snow in southcentral Kansas Monday afternoon and it will continue, off and on through Tuesday morning.

Highs will only reach the 20s on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 43.

Tomorrow night: Freezing rain turning to a rain/snow mix. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Monday: Rain/snow mix turning to afternoon snow. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 29.

Tue: High: 34 Low: 22 Morning snow showers then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 26 Morning wintry mix with afternoon rain.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 36 Scattered AM showers then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 38 Sunny.

