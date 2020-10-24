Advertisement

Winter Storm Takes Aim at Kansas

Messy, winter weather plows into Kansas soon
Snow and blowing snow plow our way Sunday night.
Snow and blowing snow plow our way Sunday night.(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says it’ll be a different weather world Sunday and Monday as a storm brings an early taste of winter to Kansas with freezing rain, sleet and blowing snow all possible for parts of our state.

Saturday will be cool but quiet weather-wise with lighter winds than Friday and slightly warmer temps. Saturday highs will range from the mid 40s north to the upper 40s or lower to mid 50s elsewhere under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by afternoon.

Clouds will roll in tonight and light snow/flurries will move into northwestern Kansas but it’ll stay dry elsewhere with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Dress for wind chills in the upper teens to lower 30s early Sunday morning due to gusty northerly winds.

A winter storm will begin plow into Kanass Sunday afternoon when temperatures fall from the 40s early in the day,  to the 20s and 30s by sunset, changing light rain and drizzle into freezing rain/drizzle Sunday night.

Northwestern Kansas will see light snow and blowing snow, but south-central and eastern Kansas will deal with freezing drizzle/rain changing to sleet Sunday night. Snow and ice amounts will be on the light side, but road snow-packed and slick spots are expected Monday morning.

Record-setting low temperatures in the teens and 20s are also possible early next week so if you haven’t seen a hard freeze yet, it’s coming. The time is now to take tenderr plants into the garage and protect your the sprinkler system.

Our bout of winter weather will be brief becasue temps should warm back into the 50s and 60s by the end of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

This afternoon: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy cold; afternoon drizzle/light rain. Wind: E/NE 15-25; gusty late. High: 43.

Tomorrow night: Evening drizzle/light rain changing to freezing drizzle/light freezing rain. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Mon: High: 28 Wintry mix early changing to light snow.

Tue: High: 35 Low: 22 Morning snow showers then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 35 Scattered AM showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy, warmer.

