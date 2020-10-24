Advertisement

Youth Horizons breaks ground on new residential group homes for girls

Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wren Home Project for Girls in Valley Center.
Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wren Home Project for Girls in Valley Center.(KWCH 12)
By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of a project that will help girls in the community.

Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wren Home Project for Girls in Valley Center.

This is to help build residential group homes for them as they wait placement in foster care or to get adopted.

We’re really excited," Joy Eakins said. “We spent a lot of time praying and thinking and engaging with other community experts to figure out what’s the best way to help the girls in our community.”

The project has been in the works for two years.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather Alert: Freezing rain, snow Sunday and Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to help battle massive wildfires

Updated: 19 hours ago

Safety

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to help battle massive wildfires

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

City leaders raise flag in honor of Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

News

Governor Laura Kelly suggests talks with legislators on state wide mask mandate

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wichita business for National Business Women's Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wichita business for National Business Women's Week

News

FactFinder 12: Secret recording catches local leaders conspiring in ad cover-up

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Eyewitness News looks into discrepancies between state, national COVID-19 data

Updated: 23 hours ago
Eyewitness News looks into discrepancies between state, national COVID-19 data

News

Wichita road crews prepare for winter weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
Wichita road crews prepare for winter weather

News

Governor Laura Kelly suggests talks with legislators on statewide mask mandate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
Governor Laura Kelly wants to revisit state wide mask mandate