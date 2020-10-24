Youth Horizons breaks ground on new residential group homes for girls

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of a project that will help girls in the community.

Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wren Home Project for Girls in Valley Center.

This is to help build residential group homes for them as they wait placement in foster care or to get adopted.

We’re really excited," Joy Eakins said. “We spent a lot of time praying and thinking and engaging with other community experts to figure out what’s the best way to help the girls in our community.”

The project has been in the works for two years.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.