Barton County town without natural gas after line struck

MGN image of a natural gas line.
MGN image of a natural gas line.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews continue to respond to a natural gas pipeline that was stuck in Ellinwood – disrupting service to the town.

According to the Kansas Gas Service, technicians now have to visit each home and businesses to seal off all natural gas meters.

Crews may be able to begin restoring service before daylight hours. Restoration will require entry into each customer locations for safety checks and to relight appliances.

The gas service said to leave porch lights on overnight if they are able to contact you during the night if restoration is possible. If not, technicians will return at the earliest time during the next day.

Technicians can be identified by their company logoed clothing with yellow safety vests. They also carry identification.

