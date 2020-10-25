Domestic violence on the rise in Wichita, local resources available for victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of Amber Slankard said they’re shaken up over the tragedy that happened Friday and they’re heartbroken that they won’t get to see their friend again.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Craig Johnston on suspicion of second degree murder Friday after Slankard died from her injuries at the hospital.

“Through the course of the investigation, we determined this is a criminal matter,” Colonel Brian White with the sheriff’s office said.

Amber’s friends said the two were married and the sheriff’s office said they responded to a call at this home earlier in the year.

After seeing headlines like this, Keri McGregor reached out to Eyewitness News to share an important message.

“Anytime we hear of a fatality that happens that’s domestic violence related, it really inspires us to not be silent, and stand up for the victims, and be their voice,” McGregor said.

She’s the director of Catholic Charities' Harbor House -- a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

McGregor wants the community to know there are resources available to help.

“There are trained individuals here who are educated, knowledgeable and passionate about helping them. And just really want them to know there are people here that can really make a difference.”

McGregor said domestic violence cases have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began. She said if you think you or a loved one may be in danger -- you should seek help immediately.

The Harbor House is available through their hotline at: (316) 263-6000. They can also be reached at their website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.