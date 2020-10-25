Advertisement

First winter storm of the season moves in today

potential snowfall through Monday
potential snowfall through Monday(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy and cold start to our Sunday, and sadly it is only going to get worse as a winter storm moves into the state. Expect wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s to hold steady through midday before falling this afternoon and evening.

Patchy drizzle will become more widespread later today before it turns into freezing drizzle and sleet after midnight. Watch out for slippery spots on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

The wintry mix should transition to mostly snow on Monday. Accumulation will be light, generally an inch or two, but travel will be slower than normal. Wet roads may re-freeze on Monday night as temperatures tumble into the lower/middle 20s.

Additional waves of precipitation are expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. However, temperatures are expected to trend higher so we are looking at a wintry mix on Tuesday followed by mostly rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer weather slowly returns to the Sunflower State by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy; afternoon drizzle. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 42.

Tonight: Freezing drizzle changing to sleet/snow. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix changing to snow. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with snow showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 24.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 30. Wintry mix during the morning.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 37. Cloudy; rain during the afternoon.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 36. Rain in the morning, then cloudy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 37. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

