Man killed in train crash near Udall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, another hurt in a crash involving a train near Udall. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Mike Saengsavath of Wichita was driving a pickup eastbound on 82nd Road, but failed to yield to a train at the railroad crossing. His pickup was struck by the train.

Saengsavath was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 55-year-old man from Wichita, was rushed to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

There were two men operating the train. The engineer, a 44-year-old man from Andover, and the conductor, a 41-year-old man from Derby. They were not hurt.

