Advertisement

Man killed in train crash near Udall

Fatal train crash
Fatal train crash(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, another hurt in a crash involving a train near Udall. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Mike Saengsavath of Wichita was driving a pickup eastbound on 82nd Road, but failed to yield to a train at the railroad crossing. His pickup was struck by the train.

Saengsavath was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 55-year-old man from Wichita, was rushed to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

There were two men operating the train. The engineer, a 44-year-old man from Andover, and the conductor, a 41-year-old man from Derby. They were not hurt.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence on the rise in Wichita, local resources available for victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The Harbor House is available through their hotline at: (316) 263-6000. They can also be reached at their website.

News

Resources for domestic violence victims available

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Barton County town without natural gas after line struck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Crews continue to respond to a natural gas pipeline that was stuck in Ellinwood – disrupting service to the town.

News

More than 600 pounds of medication collected to prevent drug misuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Saturday morning, police departments in Sedgwick County collected unused medications for safe disposal.

Latest News

News

More than 600 pounds of medication collected to prevent drug misuse

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Youth Horizons breaks ground on new residential group homes for girls

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Youth Horizons breaks ground on new residential group homes for girls

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wren Home Project for Girls in Valley Center.

Forecast

Weather Alert: Freezing rain, snow Sunday and Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Our first winter storm of the season will move into the state Sunday and Monday.

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to help battle massive wildfires

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT

Safety

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to help battle massive wildfires

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.