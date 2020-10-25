Advertisement

More than 600 pounds of medication collected to prevent drug misuse

By Felicia Rolfe
Oct. 24, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday was National Drug Take-Back Day and several agencies around the county are making sure everyone gets the opportunity to get rid of unused medications.

Saturday morning, police departments in Sedgwick County collected unused medications for safe disposal.

“Sometimes a kid can get a hold of it,” Sgt. Justin Crafton with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said, “somebody can steal them or maybe accidentally take some pills that you no longer need. So this is a good way to keep people safe.”

They said this is an important event to help the community.

The CDC estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day.

More than 600 pounds of medication was collected.

