WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is seriously hurt after a house fire in south Wichita.

Emergency dispatch said crews were called to the fire at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. Laura.

The fire was under control by 10:26 a.m.

The fire is still under investigation.

We have a crew on scene trying to gather more information.

