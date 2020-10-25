Advertisement

Sunrise Madness attracts NBA players and local talent.
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Sunrise Christian Academy held it’s Sunrise Madness event Saturday to introduce the second ranked boys basketball team in the country. It was also a big day for the Sunrise community as alum Buddy Hield’s high school jersey was retired. Hield attended SCA before playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and eventually the NBA.

The event also comprised of a 3-point shooting contest, a dunk contest and an inter-squad scrimmage where Wichita’s Grady Dick competed. Dick won the 3-point contest and challenged Hield with his long range shooting skills. Hield said he enjoyed shooting around in his old high school gym.

NBA star and Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant was also in attendance. Morant got on the court and helped a friend during the dunk contest portion.

All of the proceeds from the event are going to help cover the expenses of Josh Flores and his family.

