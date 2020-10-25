Advertisement

Weather Alert: Ice, snow possible through Tuesday

Winter weather will take over the state over the next few days, bringing snow, ice, and cold wind chills.
Winter weather will take over the state over the next few days, bringing snow, ice, and cold wind chills.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather will take over the state over the next few days, bringing snow, ice, and cold wind chills.

Sunday night, snow will be possible for western and northcentral Kansas. For Wichita and the rest of the southcentral part of the state, we’ll have freezing rain possible by midnight, turning into a freezing rain/sleet mixture by early Monday morning. Lows will drop into the teens for the west and the 20s for central Kansas overnight. Wind chills will be in single digits for the west and the teens for central Kansas.

Monday, that sleet mixture will continue in Wichita through about 10 a.m., then it will turn into snow. Snow will be possible across most of the state (except the southeast) through the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper teens for the northwest, the lower 20s for the southwest, and the upper 20s to lower 30s for central Kansas.

We’ll keep the chance for snow in the forecast for southern Kansas Monday night, turning into a rain/snow mixture on Tuesday (especially southcentral Kansas). With highs reaching the upper 30s, that will become more of a freezing rain mixture Tuesday evening, continuing into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, with highs around 40, we’ll have rain. That will continue off and on into Thursday.

Snow accumulation could reach up to 2″ in Wichita; around 2-4″ for Dodge City, Hutchinson, Salina, and Hays; and 4-6″ for Goodland and Colby.

With freezing rain in the forecast, ice accumulation will also be a concern, especially for southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Through Wednesday morning, up to about 0.2″ of ice will be possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain turning to freezing rain/sleet mix. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Freezing rain/sleet mix turning to snow. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mixture. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Rain/snow mix turning to freezing rain. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 37.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Freezing rain in the morning, then rain.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 34 Showers and storms.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 36 Sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

