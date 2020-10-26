Caught on camera: Man steals phone from dying woman

(CNN) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man captured on camera stealing from a woman.

Officers received a call for a “Sundry” at an area hospital after the 64-year-old woman was brought in by EMS.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was jogging in the area when she collapsed. A man then exited a red van and stole the woman’s cell phone as she laid on the ground dying. EMS located the woman and took her to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said they need help to locate the witness and/or suspect in an incident. If you have info, contact a 3rd Dist. Detective at 314-444-2500.

Recognize anyone in this video or the red van? Detectives need help locating the witness and/or suspect in an incident... Posted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Friday, October 23, 2020

