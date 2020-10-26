Chiefs force 4 turnovers, beat Broncos 43-16

DENVER (AP) - Tyrann Mathieu recovered an early fumble to start a snowball effect as the the Kansas City Chiefs took advantage of four turnovers in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos. It was all fun and games in the snowy conditions for the Chiefs. The Broncos were given the cold shoulder as they dropped their 10th straight game to their AFC West rival. Melvin Gordon had two fumbles and Drew Lock threw two interceptions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)