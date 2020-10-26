Advertisement

Chiefs force 4 turnovers, beat Broncos 43-16

Chiefs control game against Denver
Kansas City Chiefs kick returner Byron Pringle runs a kickoff back for a touchdown as Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, left, and cornerback Duke Dawson, right, can't catch him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Kansas City Chiefs kick returner Byron Pringle runs a kickoff back for a touchdown as Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, left, and cornerback Duke Dawson, right, can't catch him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Tyrann Mathieu recovered an early fumble to start a snowball effect as the the Kansas City Chiefs took advantage of four turnovers in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos. It was all fun and games in the snowy conditions for the Chiefs. The Broncos were given the cold shoulder as they dropped their 10th straight game to their AFC West rival. Melvin Gordon had two fumbles and Drew Lock threw two interceptions.

