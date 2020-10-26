Advertisement

COVID-19 could mean end of traditional ‘snow days’ for schools

By Shawn Loging
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the COVID-19 pandemic leading districts to remote-learning plans, traditional, school-free days at home could be over for students. The remote learning plans allow students to still receive their education, even if they can’t physically be in school buildings.

On Monday, winter weather kept several districts across the Wichita area from meeting in-person. However, for many students, the “snow day” wasn’t a green light to play in the snow, make hot chocolate, and watch movies all day. Classes continued with remote instruction at districts including Valley Center where students still did squeeze in some wintry fun, even though they didn’t have the whole day off.

While they had to schedule most of that fun in between classes on Zoom, Valley Center students like Brenley Trotter and Avery Babcock said it could be worse as they did enjoy time making a snowman in a community park.

For the Valley Center school district, Monday was an opportunity to take advantage of the learning plan it developed in response to the pandemic.

“At any given moment, a student or a classroom, or even the entire district may have to go remote. We really seized the opportunity to turn our snow days into remote-learning days,” Valley Center Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson said.

The district had a dry run of this plan last month to help prepare staff and students. Dr. Gibson said technology was the biggest challenge the district had to think about.

“Grades four to 12 all have devices that are issued to them. At the elementary level, we send them home for those students who need a device in their home," Dr. Gibson said.

The district also provides hotspots for families in need of internet access. Dr. Gibson said the district also makes sure students' learning isn’t interrupted, and especially with the later start to the school year, it’s using every instructional opportunity available.

“Just like keeping people engaged. I really think this is one of the positives of the pandemic. It makes us think and rethink how we do education.”

The remote-learning in Kansas isn’t a new concept. School districts across the country have had remote-learning snow days for the past few years. Dr. Gibson said Valley Center can still call a traditional snow day if needed. Ark City, Maize and Rose Hill were among other area districts who switched to remote learning Monday.

Notably, the state’s largest school district, Wichita Public Schools did not cancel classes Monday. Students at the middle-and-high-school levels in the district are already in remote-only learning until Nov. 9.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Freddy's Frozen Custard namesake Freddy Simon dies at 95

Updated: moments ago
Freddy's Frozen Custard namesake Freddy Simon dies at 95

News

U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, tipping balance of court just days before election.

News

Kansas districts move learning online for snow day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Kansas districts move learning online for snow day

News

Saline County drivers take precautions on Kansas highways amid winter weather

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Saline County drivers take precautions amid winter weather

Latest News

News

Sedgwick Co. DA investigates 3 officials secretly taped discussing attack ad

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sedgwick Co. DA investigates 3 officials secretly taped discussing attack ad

News

Drivers brave slick conditions to travel I-70

Updated: 1 hour ago
Drivers brave slick conditions to travel I-70

News

Record breaking winter weather strikes Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
Record-breaking winter weather strikes Kansas

Breaking News

Winter weather causes traffic headaches across Wichita area, other parts of Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff, Hailey Tucker and Ruby Munguia
The first winter storm of the season brings snow, sleet and traffic troubles to Kansas.

News

4You 10.26.20

Updated: 2 hours ago
4You 10.26.20

News

Hartman Arena implements clear-bag policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Beginning Friday (Oct. 30), Park City’s Hartman Arena is implementing a clear-bag policy