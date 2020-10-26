DA, WPD, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate secret recording released of O’Donnell, Clendenin Capps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney, Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department have launched a joint investigation into the matter of a secretly recorded meeting between Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, Wichita City Council member James Clendenin and State Representative Michael Capps.

In the audio, released last Friday, Kansas House Representative Michael Capps, Wichita City Councilman, James Clendenin, and Sedgwick County Commissioner, Michael O’Donnell discuss how they will handle the fallout from the false attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple and how they will shift blame from themselves onto Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glassock and County Clerk Kelly Arnold.

In a release on Monday, District Attorney Marc Bennett said his office received inquiries regarding the release of the recording which is also related to an ongoing civil lawsuit between Whipple, Capps, Clendenin and O’Donnell.

Bennett said his office has no role in and offers no commentary concerning any ongoing civil lawsuit involving any of the individuals listed above. But, he said once the investigation into the matter is complete, “a determination will be made by this office as to whether there is a factual and legal basis for further legal proceedings. At that time, any decision will be made public.”

Bennett also released the following information to “simply to explain the various state statutes implicated by this story.”

I. Recall: There are several state statutes that govern the filing of a recall petition, beginning with K.S.A. 25-4318.

K.S.A. 25-4323 is dispositive as to Representative Capps and Commissioner O’Donnell. See as follows:

25-4323 Same; petition; filing, when; limitations. (a) No petition for recall of a local officer may be filed during the first one hundred and twenty (120) days of the term of office of the local officer sought to be recalled or within less than one hundred and eighty (180) days of the termination of the term of office of the local officer sought to be recalled.

(b) Only one recall election may be held to recall a particular local officer in a single term of office, and no petition for a second recall election within a single term shall be approved or circulated.

(c) The number of local officers serving on the same governing body which may be subject to recall at the same time shall not exceed a majority of the members of the governing body minus one, and no petition for recall of a local officer serving on a 2 governing body shall be approved if petitions for the recall of other local officers serving on the same governing body have been properly filed and elections thereon have not been held and the number of such other local officers equals a majority of the members of the governing body minus one.

Because the State Representative lost the primary in August of 2020, and because the County Commissioner is facing a general election next week, neither man is subject to recall under state statute.

II. Ouster Several state statutes address what is referred to as a quo warranto proceeding, to institute the ouster of a local officeholder. See K.S.A. 60-1201 et al.,

60-1205. Grounds for forfeiture of public office. Every person holding any office of trust or profit, under and by virtue of any of the laws of the state of Kansas, either state, district, county, township or city office, except those subject to removal from office only by impeachment, who shall (1) willfully engage in misconduct while in office, (2) willfully neglect to perform any duty enjoined upon such person by law, (3) demonstrate mental impairment such that the person lacks the capacity to manage the office held, or (4) who shall commit any act constituting a violation of any penal statute involving moral turpitude, shall forfeit such person’s office and shall be ousted from such office in the manner hereinafter provided.

60-1206. Instituting ouster proceedings. (a) On complaint. The attorney general or any county attorney in the county of his or her jurisdiction, upon receiving written notice that an officer covered by K.S.A. 60-1205 has violated any of the provisions thereof, shall investigate the complaint. If reasonable cause is found for the complaint, proceedings shall be instituted to oust such officer, but proceedings may be initiated by the attorney general or the county attorney without complaint having been made. (b) Proceedings against state officers. Proceedings to oust a state officer shall be commenced only by the attorney general. If a complaint is made to a county attorney against a state officer, he or she shall immediately transmit such complaint to the attorney general.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.