‘Freddy’ of Freddy’s Frozen Custard dies at 95

Freddy Simon
Freddy Simon(KWCH 12)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freddy Simon, the face of popular Wichita-based restaurant chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, died Sunday, according to family and friends.

Freddy celebrated his 95th birthday in February.

Freddy’s sons, Bill and Randy, and their friend and business partner, Scott Redler, founded Freddy’s Frozen Custard in 2002. They named the restaurant after their father, who was a World War II veteran.

Freddy grew up in Colwich, Kansas. He spent years fighting in places around the Pacific Rim during World War II, earning a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service, according to the restaurant’s website. Freddy worked for 56 years while raising his six children with his wife, Norma Jean. He was preceded in death by his son Bill who died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 61.

Freddy has participated in Veterans groups and World War II memorial events across the United States. According to the restaurant’s website, Freddy believed he was “the luckiest man in the world.”

