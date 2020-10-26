Gov. Kelly announces over $2.2 million in Pell Funding for incarcerated citizens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that seven Kansas colleges will be receiving over $2 million in Pell funding for incarcerated citizens.

The colleges awarded Second Chance Pell Experiment status are Barton Community College in Great Bend, Colby Community College in Colby, Donnelly College in Kansas City, Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas City Kansas Community College in Kansas City, University of St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, and Washburn University in Topeka.

“We know that increased access to education reduces rates of recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants are a great development for our correctional facilities and our criminal justice system as a whole.”

The funding will be available to about 700 incarcerated citizens to participate in credit-bearing Career Technical Education programs in addition to associate and four-year degrees. This was the second round of awards given through the U.S. Department of Education; Kansas received the highest number of awards in the nation.

The colleges will deliver 25 programs in the eight Kansas Department of Corrections correctional facilities. Certifications will be given in areas including welding, business management and wind technology.

