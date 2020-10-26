Advertisement

Hartman Arena implements clear-bag policy

Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning Friday (Oct. 30), Park City’s Hartman Arena is implementing a clear-bag policy the venue’s management said. The policy limits the size and type of bags event-goers can bring into the arena, located northwest of Interstate 135 and 77th Street North.

Hartman Arena’s management said the new policy “is consistent with other clear-bag policies and a majority of NCAA institutions, which are recognized as the industry standard.”

“The clear-bag policy is being adopted as a measure that will enhance public safety and make it easier for fans to gain access to Hartman Arena," the venue’s management said."

Bags that are accepted include:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 6″ x 14″ or one- gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
  • Small clutch bags, no larger than 5.5″ x 8.5″, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the arena.

“An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at designated locations,” Hartman Arena’s management clarified."

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Record breaking winter weather strikes Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Record-breaking winter weather strikes Kansas

Breaking News

Winter weather causes traffic headaches across Wichita area, other parts of Kansas

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff, Hailey Tucker and Ruby Munguia
The first winter storm of the season brings snow, sleet and traffic troubles to Kansas.

News

4You 10.26.20

Updated: 28 minutes ago
4You 10.26.20

News

‘Freddy’ of Freddy’s Frozen Custard dies at 95

Updated: 3 hours ago
Freddy Simon, the face of popular Wichita-based restaurant chain, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, died Sunday, according to family and friends close to the Simon family.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County DA launches investigation after Capps, Clendenin, O’Donnell caught conspiring on secret recording

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
DA Bennett released the following information to “simply to explain the various state statutes implicated by this story.”

News

‘Those three stooges probably cost me the election.’ Former Wichita mayor weighs in on attack ad revelations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell responded to information revealed in a secretly recorded meeting by saying, “Those three stooges probably cost me the election.”

Coronavirus

Kansas adds 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Kansas added 2,446 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend bringing the current total to 78,676, as of Monday.

News

PHOTOS: Snow Day 10.26.20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Much of Kansas looked like December or January on Oct. 26. The early blast of winter brings snow, sleet, ice and very cold weather to the state.

National

Caught on camera: Man steals phone from dying woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN
The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man captured on camera stealing from a woman.

State

Gov. Kelly announces over $2.2 million in Pell Funding for incarcerated citizens

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
Governor Laura Kelly announced that seven Kansas colleges will be receiving over $2 million in Pell funding for incarcerated citizens.