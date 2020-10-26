Hartman Arena implements clear-bag policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning Friday (Oct. 30), Park City’s Hartman Arena is implementing a clear-bag policy the venue’s management said. The policy limits the size and type of bags event-goers can bring into the arena, located northwest of Interstate 135 and 77th Street North.

Hartman Arena’s management said the new policy “is consistent with other clear-bag policies and a majority of NCAA institutions, which are recognized as the industry standard.”

“The clear-bag policy is being adopted as a measure that will enhance public safety and make it easier for fans to gain access to Hartman Arena," the venue’s management said."

Bags that are accepted include:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 6″ x 14″ or one- gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, no larger than 5.5″ x 8.5″, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the arena.

“An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at designated locations,” Hartman Arena’s management clarified."

