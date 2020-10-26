Storm Team 12 Weather Alert: Snow, sleet and tricky travel for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a messy Monday with a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow falling on south-central Kansas. Expect the precipitation to become mostly snow this morning and last into the evening. The Wichita area will see an inch or two of snowfall, mostly on grassy areas, but some roads/bridges will become slippery.

Farther west, the precipitation is mainly snow. Roads in western Kansas are in worse shape and travel is slower than normal. 4-6″ of snowfall is expected by the end of the day before the snow tapers-off this evening.

Another round of snow mixed with sleet/freezing rain is expected tonight over south-central Kansas. Between the mixed precipitation and temperatures tumbling into the teens and lower 20s, wet roads will most likely re-freeze giving us another round of tricky travel.

Additional waves of precipitation are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. However, temperatures will trend higher so most of, if not all the precipitation will be rain.

Warmer weather slowly returns to the Sunflower State by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow, mixed with sleet at times. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 28.

Tonight: Snow, mixing with sleet late. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sleet changing to freezing rain. Wind: N 10-15. High: 32.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance of freezing rain. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 43. Low: 40. Cloudy; rain during the afternoon.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 34. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58. Low: 39. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 37. Mostly sunny.

