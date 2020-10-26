More winter weather for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the Weather Alert Day will continue on Tuesday for the chance of some sleet and freezing rain impacting roads in south central and southeast Kansas. It’s unlikely to cause power outages, but some slick roads may have you changing some plans throughout the day. Most of northern Kansas will escape the threat of slick roads.

Temperatures will start cold, but in the afternoon, it will mostly be a mix of 30s and 40s around the state. It will be a little less cold in northern Kansas, but farther south under the clouds, it should be another day with highs well below normal. There will be lighter winds statewide on Tuesday.

Rainy weather moves into Kansas Wednesday and sticks around to early Thursday. This could be a good soaking for the region as some areas are expected to get 1-2″ of rain.

Look for moderating temperatures throughout the week with 50s and 60s by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of sleet late. N 10-15. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sleet mixing with periods of freezing rain. N 5-15. High: 33.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. N/NE 5-10. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 43 Cloudy; rain likely.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 40 AM rain, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 42 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 37 Sunny.

