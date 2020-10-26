Advertisement

Statewide virtual job fair kicks off Tuesday

The KANSASWORKKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair begins October 27 and will continue through the 29th.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made an announcement encouraging Kansans in need of work to participate in the sixth KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair, kicking off Tuesday (Oct. 27) and continuing through Thursday (Oct. 29). The virtual job fair will give job seekers opportunities to live chat with employers across the state.

“KANSASWORKS has organized four virtual job fairs in 2020, with three additional virtual fairs planned later this year,” Kelly’s office said.

Click here to register for this week’s opportunity.

“COVID-19 continues to be an obstacle for the normal job fair system, but KANSASWORKS is creative and continues to do important work for Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all job-seekers in our state to visit this and future Virtual Job Fairs to find opportunities in their area.”

Secretary of Commerce David Toland said virtual job fairs “are producing real results for job seekers and employers in every region."

“We remain committed to economic growth and recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means helping Kansans find meaningful, rewarding employment opportunities in our state," he said.

