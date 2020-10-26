‘Those three stooges probably cost me the election.’ Former Wichita mayor weighs in on attack ad revelations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell responded to information revealed in a secretly recorded meeting by saying, “Those three stooges probably cost me the election.”

The response comes after the man who made a false attack ad aimed at, then mayoral candidate, Brandon Whipple during the 2019 Wichita Mayoral race released the entire audio from a meeting between Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, Wichita City Council member James Clendenin and State Representative Michael Capps.

During the nearly hour long meeting, the three discuss how they will handle the fallout from the false attack ad and how they will shift blame from themselves onto Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glassock and County Clerk Kelly Arnold.

Reached for comment on the information Factfinder 12 uncovered and reported first last week, Longwell said he believed O’Donnell, Clendenin and Capps were probably the reason he was defeated by Brandon Whipple and he believed they should now step down from their elected positions.

“They should apologize and resign,” Longwell said. “They hurt a lot of people, including myself.”

The former Wichita mayor’s response comes on the heals of other calls for resignation made over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Sedgwick County Republican Party called for the resignations of “those involved in this video ad campaign," and called out the three men caught on the audio recording discussing how to pass the blame for that ad.

The statement read, in part, “This week’s events bring to a head the malicious and dishonest actions of Michael Capps, Michael O’Donnell, and James Clendenin over the past year. We have stated from the beginning that this type of politics and actions would not be supported by the Sedgwick County Republican Party.”

Three of Michael O’Donnell’s fellow Sedgwick County Commissioners have publicly commented on the actions documented in the secretly recorded meeting. Commissioner Lacey Cruse took to her Facebook page saying, “Michael O’Donnell has proven to be a risk and major liability to Sedgwick County and should not be in a position where he can make decisions on behalf of 500,000+ people.”

Commissioner David Dennis wrote on his Facebook page, “I join the Sedgwick County Republican party in calling for Michael O’Donnell and those involved in the video ad to resign. It is vital that citizens have trust in their elected officials, and the recording demonstrates a clear breach of honesty and the values that we as Commissioners swore to adhere to.”

Dennis added he was looking into the legal options the county had to “take quick action because of the severity of the issue.”

Commissioner Jim Howell went a step further in his comments, calling for the resignation of all three men involved. “Michael O’Donnell, Michael Capps and James Clendenin should all immediately resign from their respective elected positions,” Howell wrote. “The people of Sedgwick County deserve representation that is ethical, above reproach, and honest. The actions of these men in the “Protect Wichita Girls” scandal is reprehensible and embarrassing to our community.”

Howell posted an image of a page from the County Commissioner Code of Ethics showing Principle 1 as being “vigorously dedicated to the democratic ideals of honesty, openness and accountability in all public matters.”

Howell tells Facfinder 12 he would meet with county counsel on Monday to discuss legal options and would be contact us after with an update.

Michael Capps, Michael O’Donnell and James Clendenin did not respond to calls or messages for comment on Monday.

