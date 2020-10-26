Winter storm prompts traffic troubles, school closures across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to Kansas. Here’s what we know so far, the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect for the city of Wichita. That means - if you’re in a fender bender, no one is hurt and no drugs or alcohol are involved, you don’t need to call 911. You can just exchange information with the other driver(s) and fill out a crash report. Those crash reports are available at police substations and Quik Trips. You can also fill one out online here: Emergency Accident Reporting Form

SCHOOL CLOSINGS/CHANGES:

Several school districts have called off class for today. They include Andover, Derby, Mulvane, Clearwater, El Dorado, Haysville and Rose Hill. Valley Center has called off in-person classes. All students in USD 262 will be learning remotely today. You’ll find a complete list of closures here: School Closings/Delays

The Kansas Air National Guard is also on a 2-hour delay for non-essential personnel.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.