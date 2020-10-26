YMCA South’s Trunk-or-Treat attracts thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many are getting creative this year due to the pandemic and Halloween won’t be any different. Many neighborhoods around Wichita are following CDC recommendations and discourage the traditional trick-or-treating.

“As far as Trunk or Treat goes, we have a great turnout. We have more people show up than we anticipated,” said Lieutenant Drew Seiler. “Obviously because of the COVID restrictions and the social distancing, it’s kind of slowed the traditional Halloween holiday.”

For the last two years, Lieutenant Drew Seiler with the Wichita Police Department has helped keep the crowd under control at the YMCA South’s Trunk-or-Treat. Last year, Seiler said they had a little over 2,500 people and the amount of participants this year created a traffic jam.

Seiler said, “This year, I think we’re way over the top of that. We had people lining up at 3 o’clock. It is backed all the way up to Meridian and its back all the way up to 31st street and all the way down to 235.”

Since the CDC is advising against high-risk and high-touch trick-or-treating, the National Retail Foundation predicted there would be a reduction of about 8 percent from last year’s Halloween spending.

After speaking with workers at Spirit Halloween and Party City, they said that business this Halloween is still crazy. A lot of their customers that they’ve spoken to said that they still plan on going trick-or-treating or having smaller parties with family and friends.

Seiler said, “They’re trying to get some sort of normalcy back in their lives and Halloween was a big part of that, getting out, walking through your neighborhood, talking with your neighbors.”

Lieutenant Seiler said any events where families can ‘safely’ celebrate Halloween, will be very popular this year.

