4You: Wichita dentist office has Halloween fun, local nonprofit celebrates expansion project

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Employees at a Wichita dentist office are getting into the Halloween spirit. Riverside Dental posted a fun video to its Facebook page last week. Inspired by the ‘Beauty and the Beast" tune, “Be our Guest,” the video is a twist to a regular visit to the dentist’s office.

A local nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of a project that will help girls in the Wichita area. Youth Horizons held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for The Wren Project in Valley Center. The project is to help build residential homes for girls as they wait for placement in foster care or to be adopted.

