Early voting ramps up with 16 more polling sites open in Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County Extension Office is one polling site open for early voting in Sedgwick County, Kan.
The Sedgwick County Extension Office is one polling site open for early voting in Sedgwick County, Kan.(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of in-person advance voting last week, voter turnout in Sedgwick County continues to be at an all-time high. Tuesday, (Oct. 27) 16 new polling locations opened up throughout the county.

Among those locations is the Sedgwick County Extension Office where Wichita voter Dan Stewart waited in line for more than half of an hour.

“It was right at 41 minutes. I put it on the stopwatch on my phone, from the time I walked in the door to the time I got done voting," Stewart said. “I would’ve stood here as long as it took.”

With the general election one week away, the Sedgwick County Election Office is also processing mail-in ballots.

“A lot of voters call and say, ‘hey, I’ve put it in the box and I’m not seeing in on the website yet,'” said Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders. “We are running a little behind in all areas, just because it’s such a phenomenal year, a big, big election.”

Schnieders said the election office has sent out more than 95,000 mail-in ballots as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. More than 34,000 voters returned them and the election office is still working to process about 21,000 ballots.

“We are working many hours every day, it feels like around the clock almost to get these all put in,” Schnieders said. “But we know we will have all these ballots logged in so folks will know for sure, ‘hey, I dropped mine off, you’ve gotten it back in.'”

Tuesday (Oct. 27) is the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Kansas. The deadline is midnight. If you mail that ballot back, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 (Election Day) and the election office must receive it no later than three days after Election Day.

