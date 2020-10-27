Goddard man killed in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Goddard man died Monday night following a crash in Harvey County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log, around 10:38 p.m., a 2009 Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on US-50 when it was struck from behind by a 2004 Ford F-250. The truck rolled multiple times ejecting the driver. It then came to rest on US-50.

KHP said the first driver was traveling at a slow rate of speed due to weather conditions.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Brandon Albert, of Goddard, died in the crash. The driver of the Kia Spectra was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with serious injuries.

