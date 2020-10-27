Advertisement

Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020), two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections reported. The KDOC said the 66-year-old inmate was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 16.

The department of corrections said the inmate was serving an indeterminate life sentence for aggravated sodomy and that he’d been in prison in Kansas since 1988. The KDOC said this is the seventh inmate death in the state related to COVID-19.

