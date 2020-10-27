Icy weather knocks outs power, downs tree limbs in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 5,000 people were left without power Tuesday morning in Cowley County after freezing rain, sleet and snow moved through the area.

The storm knocked out power to the entire town of Arkansas City forcing officers to direct traffic at highly trafficked intersections and city crews to bring out generators after stoplights stopped working. The health department in Arkansas City also closed due to the power outage.

Crews restored power to customers in Winfield shortly before noon. The city closed Island Park due to falling limbs from ice.

Arkansas City Public Schools canceled in-person learning for the day but students were required to log-in online for remote learning. The Winfield, Burden and Dexter school districts, along with several private schools in the area, canceled classes for the second day in a row due to the inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Cowley County until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Total ice accumulations are expected to be around .25″. Additional tree damage and power outages are possible.

***UPDATE 12:04 10/27/2020*** Evergy pushed out information that the power should be back on in our area. if you are... Posted by Arkansas City Police Department on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The City of Winfield, KS is closing Island Park due to falling tree limbs. #kswx #wrn US National Weather Service Wichita Kansas Posted by Cowley County Emergency Management on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

