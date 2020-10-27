Advertisement

Father of 2 slain Kansas boys charged with capital murder

Donny Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of two sons, ages 12 and 14, and for kidnapping his two daughters which led to an Amber Alert.
Donny Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of two sons, ages 12 and 14, and for kidnapping his two daughters which led to an Amber Alert.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Kansas home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson filed the charges against 40-year-old Donny Jackson on Tuesday.

A homicide-abduction investigation began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the bodies of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson were found in their father’s home. Their sisters, 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson, were found unharmed later that night in Oklahoma after an Amber Alert was issued.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department said Jackson and the children’s mother were going through a divorce, and he had “on-again, off-again access to the children.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Icy weather knocks outs power, downs tree limbs in Cowley County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
More than 5,000 people were left without power Tuesday morning in Cowley County after freezing rain, sleet and snow moved through the area.

News

Goddard man killed in Harvey County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Goddard man died Monday night following a crash in Harvey County.

Coronavirus

Kansas sets new COVID marks; governor to push mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas on Monday reported record highs for its seven-day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said she was considering calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to impose a statewide mask mandate.

News

FACT CHECK: Super Pac takes aim at Congressman Roger Marshall's ownership in private hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kansas hospitals see more patients as COVID-19 cases rise in the state

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Kansas hospitals adjust for spike in COVID-19 cases, patients

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
With a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Kansas, health professionals are making adjustments to keep up.

News

Kan. Supreme Court to hear appeal in Hutchinson deadly arson case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) will hear an appeal in the case of a Hutchinson man convicted of killing his mother and sister by setting his family’s home on fire in September of 2013.

State of Mind

Military suicides up this year, VFW post commander tries to make a difference

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A recent report shows military suicides are up 20% this year since this time last year.Army and Air Force Officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force.

News

Freddy's Frozen Custard namesake Freddy Simon dies at 95

Updated: 19 hours ago
Freddy's Frozen Custard namesake Freddy Simon dies at 95

News

U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, tipping balance of court just days before election.