Advertisement

Military suicides up this year, VFW Post Commander tries to make a difference

(KTVF)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent report shows military suicides are up by 20% since this time last year.

Army and Air Force officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force.

Martin Garcia, a military veteran, and now commander of VFW Post 112 said he has lost people close to him to suicide.

“I’ve lost a comrade in the past who committed suicide,” said Garcia. “We lost one of our members here who was a Vietnam veteran that also committed suicide."

Anxiety and depression are among other health issues that have been a problem for many in the United States, including military veterans. An estimated 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

“I’ve been there, I’ve struggled with my own demons,” said John Gardner, a Marine veteran who has struggled with anxiety and depression. “The hurt that you fee, the pain you feel, it just really affects you.”

Gardner said ever since he came back from Iraq in 2008 he knew something was off.

“I noticed that something wasn’t right,” said Gardner. " I was feeling down, my anxiety was incredibly high, so I went and spoke to a civilian doctor and was diagnosed with anxiety and depression."

Stories like Gardner’s are what motivated Garcia to try and make a difference. This month, in partnership with a social worker at the VA, he launched PTSD clinics at his post in hopes to reach someone in need.

“You can talk about anything,” said Garcia. " You can talk about your football team for all we care."

Tonya Ross is doing this on her own time.

“We want this to be all inclusive,” said Ross. " So it can be someone who is jut having a bad day, somebody who is suffering from PTSD, maybe they have suicidal thoughts. But we want to make them feel like they’re at home."

Active duty, police officers and firefighters are all welcome to the clinics.

If you are interested in the clinics they are every Friday evening at VFW Post 112, 1560 S Topeka.

There are two sessions, one for men from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and another for women from 6-7 p.m.

Anyone is welcomed, from active duty, police officers and firefighters.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
he U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announced that the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. faces criminal charges in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that led to several illnesses and three deaths.

Coronavirus

Kansas vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas, a draft plan shows.

News

National Drug Take-Back Day set for Oct. 24

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
An opportunity to safely get rid of unused medications comes in a four-hour window from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 24) with the National Drug Take-Back Day.

Health

Study: American adults drinking 14 percent more often during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
With prior reports of local, state and national booms in alcohol sales earlier this year, comes updated data that digs into how much more Americans are drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

KWCH

Wichita Public Schools see increase in positive COVID tests amongst staff

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
The number of positive COVID-19 tests among Wichita Public School employees has greatly increased in the last week since October 2nd.

News

American Red Cross seeking more bilingual volunteers

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The American Red Cross is looking for more bilingual volunteers as part of an effort to effectively communicate with everyone it tries to help.

KWCH

US doctors look to Australia to predict flu season severity

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Doctors say that the social distancing and mask mandates prevented the spread of COVID, as well as the flu.

Health

Wichitans raise awareness about ostomies during October

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
October it “Ostomy Awareness Month.” It’s a topic that can be hard to talk about for some people, but one Wichita man is using his voice to help those living with ostomies.

News

New Wichita gym focuses on addiction recovery

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
A new gym has opened its doors in downtown Wichita.

Health

Celebrity case highlights pregnancy and infant loss awareness

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
One in four women suffers miscarriage loss. Thursday, a reminder of that grim reality came with news from celebrity couple, television personality and model Chriss Teigen and musician John Legend.