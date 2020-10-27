Advertisement

Organization helping women work receives $1,200 Helping Hand

Dress for Success Wichita
Dress for Success Wichita(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Americans are losing jobs, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a Helping Hand to a Wichita organization that helps women find work.

Dress for Success Wichita supports women 16 and older who want help with professional development, dressing for the job they want, and landing it.

“About 81 percent of our ladies are actually below the poverty line. Unfortunately, about 50 percent report domestic violence. And a little over 70 percent report to be the head of their households, so they are either a single mom or they are the one bringing in all the income,” said Kara Kauffman, executive director of Dress for Success Wichita.

Kauffman said this year has been especially tough.

“They have spent so much time working with us, going out to get a job, finally landing a job, and working on their job retention. And then the layoffs happened and the furloughs started happening. Actually 53 percent of our ladies were either laid off, furloughed, or had their hours reduced,” said Kauffman.

Kauffman said Dress for Success Wichita typically serves about 350 women a year, and it is bracing for an increase in need.

“We know that we’re going to be that number one resource to get these ladies back into the workforce and back up on their feet,” said Kauffman.

She said they are eagerly waiting for the wave of women that comes flooding their way.

“We want to be prepared to help every single one,” said Kauffman.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers want to help with that by giving Dress for Success Wichita $1,200.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to cry, but thank you so much. This has been an incredibly hard year. We’re so thankful for our community right now. Thank you,” said an emotional Kauffman.

If you want to support Dress for Success Wichita, it has a virtual event coming up on November 7. Go to their website for details.

