Rain chances increase for some Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that steady rains will return to central and southern Kansas on Wednesday. While some snow may mix with the rain in southwest Kansas, most roads will be wet or slushy in spots and not impassable. A winter weather advisory is in place for the mixed precipitation.

Low temperatures will be steady in the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday morning, but in the afternoon, there will be quite a range in temperatures from south to north. Coolest temperatures will be in the 30s across southern Kansas with 50s north of I70 (with a bit of sunshine)

Look for the rain to exit early Thursday with a return to some sunshine and milder weather. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s to finish off the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. N 5-10. Low: Steady around 32.

Tomorrow: Rain showers likely. N 5-15. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Rain. N 15-25; gusty late. Low: 36.

Thu: High: 50 AM showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 43 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 39 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 45 Sunny; breezy.

