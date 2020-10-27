Advertisement

Record cold to start the day, but warmer weather is on the way

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another messy morning across Kansas with a mixed bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain falling on (southern) Kansas. Expect roads conditions to rapidly go downhill after 7am with tricky travel lasting through midday.

Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel even colder with a brisk north breeze. Temperatures will climb into the lower 30s this afternoon which will help area roads thaw-out, but that keeps us over 30 degrees below normal.

The next big event quickly moves in on Wednesday, but as temperatures continue to climb (into the 40s) most, if not all the precipitation will be rain. However, heavy rain combined with melting ice and snow may lead to minor flooding in spots.

Warmer weather slowly returns to the Sunflower State by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the 50s on Friday followed by 60s on Halloween and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sleet and freezing rain through noon, then cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 33.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance of rain late. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Rain; heavy at times. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 34. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 58. Low: 40. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 42. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 62. Low: 37. Sunny.

Mon: High: 70. Low: 43. Sunny; warmer.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

