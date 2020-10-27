Advertisement

Saline County drivers take precautions on Kansas highways amid winter weather

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather conditions on Monday morning (Oct. 26) were not what some people would expect during the month of October.

However, some Saline County drivers had no choice but to drive in the snowy and wet conditions.

“The wife had to go to work and she wasn’t very happy about it,” Steve Ward who lives in Saline County said.

Another Saline County resident has to drive to on I-135 from Salina to Lindsborg for work. Her entire family works at the same place. Her father, who works the morning shift didn’t expect the roads to be dangerous.

“My dad had to drive to Lindsborg because he works at Bethany Home. He didn’t think they [roads] were going to be because the snow wasn’t really deep, but oh my gosh," Victoria Vinyard who lives in Saline County said. "He said it was really bad out. I gotta drive too so I’m a little hesitant.”

She explained her boyfriend’s mother had been involved in a crash early Monday morning on I-70.

“There was a car that spun out of control and I guess the impact wasn’t that hard because they hit the side of the car," Vinyard said.

But she’s still shocked to see snow in October.

“I can’t believe it’s snowing right now,” She said.

While others are used to the constant change in Kansas weather.

““Kansas weather is one day to the next. it’s never the same,” Ward said.

Overall, people who live in Saline County want people to be careful, drive slow and watch for ice on the roads.

