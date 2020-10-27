Advertisement

Wichita city council condemns actions of elected officials involved in false attack ad

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning the actions of three elected officials involved in a false attack and supporting an investigation launched into the matter on Monday by the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

The investigation follows the release of secret recordings of City Councilman James Clendenin, Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Kansas House Representative Michael Capps attempting to shift blame for the attack ad to others within the Sedgwick County Republican Party.

The attack was against then Mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple. At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Whipple recused himself from the meeting and voting. He then left City Council Chambers while Vice Mayor Cindy Claycomb presided.

Clendenin said he would cooperate with the investigation and abstained from the vote due to the legal matter surrounding the investigation.

Council members Brandon Johnson and Becky Tuttle both condemned the actions of the elected officials involved in the ad and recordings. Both stated that they should resign but went on to clarify that the city council had no power to make that decision.

The District 3 Advisory Board will hold a special virtual meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to address recent allegations.

