Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather that hit Kansas communities on Monday (Oct. 26) and parts of Tuesday (Oct 27.) did not do much for farmers in need of moisture.

Moisture that did accumulate on some wheat fields only touched the surface.

Jay Wisbey, a crop production agent in Saline County shared that the snow and sleet Kansans saw, was not enough for his wheat plots.

“Enough moisture to just wet the surface of the soil. Many of our soils are actually pretty dry, it hasn’t rained here in quite some time," Wisbey said.

At the very least, Wisbey along with other farmers in state would need a half an inch of rain for their wheat to sprout.

“I need enough moisture to get in the ground and get the wheat to be both insulated and also be able to germinate and come up," He said. "It’d be nice to get a half inch, inch would be better. We’d take what we can get, really.”

Usually, when wheat is planted in late September, early October, farmers begin to see their wheat sprout almost immediately.

But because of the current drought, some farmers are waiting weeks to see those sprouts.

“When we haven’t had rain in quite awhile, any is good," Wisbey said. "So yeah, if we could get some rain, get the ground nice and saturated up, both for getting our wheat crop this year and also just starting a foundation for next year crop.”

Although rain is supposed to come to Kansas communities in the coming days, Wisbey isn’t getting his hopes up too high until he sees it.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.