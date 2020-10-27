Advertisement

Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed
Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather that hit Kansas communities on Monday (Oct. 26) and parts of Tuesday (Oct 27.) did not do much for farmers in need of moisture.

Moisture that did accumulate on some wheat fields only touched the surface.

Jay Wisbey, a crop production agent in Saline County shared that the snow and sleet Kansans saw, was not enough for his wheat plots.

“Enough moisture to just wet the surface of the soil. Many of our soils are actually pretty dry, it hasn’t rained here in quite some time," Wisbey said.

At the very least, Wisbey along with other farmers in state would need a half an inch of rain for their wheat to sprout.

“I need enough moisture to get in the ground and get the wheat to be both insulated and also be able to germinate and come up," He said. "It’d be nice to get a half inch, inch would be better. We’d take what we can get, really.”

Usually, when wheat is planted in late September, early October, farmers begin to see their wheat sprout almost immediately.

But because of the current drought, some farmers are waiting weeks to see those sprouts.

“When we haven’t had rain in quite awhile, any is good," Wisbey said. "So yeah, if we could get some rain, get the ground nice and saturated up, both for getting our wheat crop this year and also just starting a foundation for next year crop.”

Although rain is supposed to come to Kansas communities in the coming days, Wisbey isn’t getting his hopes up too high until he sees it.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kansas governor meets with Republican legislative leaders on COVID-19 mitigation

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Gov. Laura Kelly met Tuesday afternoon with Republican leaders to discuss how to best slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

News

Early voting ramps up with 16 more polling sites open in Sedgwick County

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the start of in-person advance voting last week, voter turnout in Sedgwick County continues to be at an all-time high. Tuesday, (Oct. 27) 16 new polling locations opened up throughout the county.

News

Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

Latest News

News

Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture

News

Sedgwick County Election Office working to process early ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sedgwick County Election Office working to process early ballots

News

Ice leaves impact on south-central Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ice leaves impact on south-central Kansas

News

Park City Planning Commission approves rezoning plans for travel center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
In a 6-1 vote, the Park City Planning Commission on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020), formally agreed to move forward with a plan to rezone a piece of land near 85th Street North and Broadway for an overnight travel center.

News

Wichita city council condemns actions of elected officials involved in false attack ad

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita City Council votes to condemn the actions of three elected officials involved in a false attack and support an investigation into the matter.

Crime

Disclosure of threatening text messages against Wichita mayor leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A Wichita City Council member reported a man’s text messages to police after he said those messages “took a threatening tone” toward Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, a probable cause affidavit laying out details leading to criminal charges explains.