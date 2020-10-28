4You: Kids take part in voting process at INTRUST Bank Arena, pumpkin patch brought to young Derby students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Registered voters aren’t the only ones casting their ballots early in this election. While they won’t count toward the actual general election, children this week had the chance to get experience with how the process works, voting at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. Questions on the children’s ballot included voting for their favorite pizza topping and favorite zoo animal.

A group of students at Derby’s Swaney Elementary School wasn’t able to take s planned field trip to the pumpkin patch because of COVID-19. That didn’t stop the fun, however. With help of donations, Brooke Miller, a life skills teacher at Swaney, was able to bring the pumpkin patch to the students.

