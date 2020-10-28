Advertisement

4You: Kids take part in voting process at INTRUST Bank Arena, pumpkin patch brought to young Derby students

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Registered voters aren’t the only ones casting their ballots early in this election. While they won’t count toward the actual general election, children this week had the chance to get experience with how the process works, voting at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. Questions on the children’s ballot included voting for their favorite pizza topping and favorite zoo animal.

A group of students at Derby’s Swaney Elementary School wasn’t able to take s planned field trip to the pumpkin patch because of COVID-19. That didn’t stop the fun, however. With help of donations, Brooke Miller, a life skills teacher at Swaney, was able to bring the pumpkin patch to the students.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4You: Feel-good stories for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago

State

Kansas governor meets with Republican legislative leaders on COVID-19 mitigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Gov. Laura Kelly met Tuesday afternoon with Republican leaders to discuss how to best slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

News

Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

Latest News

News

Early voting ramps up with 16 more polling sites open in Sedgwick County

Updated: 3 hours ago
With the start of in-person advance voting last week, voter turnout in Sedgwick County continues to be at an all-time high. Tuesday, (Oct. 27) 16 new polling locations opened up throughout the county.

News

Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

News

Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture

News

Sedgwick County Election Office working to process early ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sedgwick County Election Office working to process early ballots

News

Ice leaves impact on south-central Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ice leaves impact on south-central Kansas

News

Park City Planning Commission approves rezoning plans for travel center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff and Matt Heilman
In a 6-1 vote, the Park City Planning Commission on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020), formally agreed to move forward with a plan to rezone a piece of land near 85th Street North and Broadway for an overnight travel center.