FactFinder 12: Second audio recording concerns plot against Wichita mayor

In a newly-released audio recording, Kansas Rep. Michael Capps is heard in a discussion connected with a plot to politically defeat then Wichita mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple with a false attack ad.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In connection with a now-exposed plot to politically defeat Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple with a false attack ad, FactFinder 12 obtained a second recording involving one of three elected representatives accused of playing a part in the scheme.

In this second recording from last November, state representative Michael Capps can be heard speaking with Sedgwick County Republican Chair Dalton Glasscock. Capps is heard threatening to publicly name everyone involved in making the attack ad against Whipple if the party called for his resignation. Capps said he would not resign and guaranteed that “none of us will survive" politically, even though there is no evidence that Glasscock had anything to do with the ad’s creation.

Capps warned that “it’s a nuclear bomb that’s going to drop that will not be pretty.”

“The party’s not going to respond to threats. You can threaten us. I’m not going to respond to that,” Glasscock replied on the recording.

To that, Capps said, “OK. I’m not threatening at all Dalton. I’m trying to do what’s best for everybody."

This week, the Sedgwick County Republican Party is among those calling for Capps, Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin to resign from their positions. Capps lost his bid for reelection in the August primary, but for now, remains a state representative with the general election yet to determine his replacement that will take over in January. Capps, O’Donnell, and Clendenin are heard on a previously-released recording, conspiring to put out the false attack ad and shift the blame to local Republican party leadership, including Glasscock.

An investigation from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will look at whether there are grounds to oust O’Donnell, Clendenin and Capps from office. That would require evidence that the men willfully engaged in misconduct while in office, or violated any statutes that call for legal punishment.

