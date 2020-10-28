Advertisement

Garden City zoo grieves death of Amur leopard

The staff at Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo mourns the death of Viktor, a 16-year-old Amur leopard who called the zoo home for 13 years.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN, Kan. (KWCH) - Staff at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo on Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) announced the death of Viktor, an Amur leopard who called the zoo home for 13 of his 16 years.

Amur leopards are critically endangered. The zoo sid Viktor was euthanized Saturday (Oct. 24) due to declining health. The zoo said his condition came on quickly with stage-4 renal failure identified during an early routine physical exam. Since the detection of that issue, the zoo’s staff provided supportive care for Viktor.

“Based on his condition, we knew the time would be coming but that doesn’t make it any easier,” said Zoo Director Kristi Newland.  “Staff and guests alike will miss him.”

Viktor was the second Amur leopard to call the Lee Richardson Zoo home, coming to Garden City in 2007. The zoo’s staff said it will work with the Species Survival Plan program to bring another Amur leopard ambassador to Garden City “to continue to raise awareness for their species.”

The Lee Richardson Zoo said the Amur leopard, along with the Amur tiger, is a focus of conservation in northeast Asia.

