Gov. Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to update Kansans on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The news conference is set for 4:00p.m. Wednesday.
She will address her meeting with legislative leaders about their plans to educate the public on the need for wearing a face mask.
You can watch the news conference here:
If the video player does not load, CLICK HERE.
