Hospitals in Sedgwick County reach critical level for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals in Sedgwick County reached the critical status level on Wednesday. That’s according to the Area Hospital Status Assessment on the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard.

Under hospitalizations on the COVID-19 dashboard, 90 patients are listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County and 39 in the ICU, as of Monday. At that point in time, 195 ICU beds were in use and about 13 available. The site states, the data is provided by officials at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center.

During the Sedgwick County Commission meeting on Wednesday, County Manager Tom Stolz relayed information to the board that was given to him by Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns who was not in attendance. Stolz said Wesley Medical Center was at 90% capacity, as of Monday. He said Ascension Via Christi had hit its capacity and all other local hospitals are at capacity as well.

As of Wednesday, Sedgwick County added 175 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 sits at 13.3%. Eyewitness News has reached out to the local hospitals for more information on how they handle COVID-19 capacity.

