Injured Lyons PD officer returns home, man who shot him charged with attempted murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times on a call in his community, Lyons Police Officer, Cory Ryan returned home Wednesday from Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting him and Lyons High School teacher and basketball coach Brian Friess faces charges filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

On Wednesday, Schmidt filed attempted capital murder charges against 40-year-old Adam Hrabik, of Lyons. On Oct. 16, police responded to an emergency call after Friess said Hrabik threatened him with a gun. Ryan was the first officer to arrive at the scene. Investigators said Hrabik shot Ryan multiple times. Two people who witnessed the shooting took the officer to a local hospital. More Lyons police officers arrived at the scene to find that Friess also had been shot. Hrabik barricaded himself in a house, leading to a standoff that ended with his arrest. Last Monday (Oct. 19), Eyewitness News spoke with Friess as he continued his recovery at home. He said he was hoping to soon return to the school to teach and coach students.

Wednesday’s homecoming for Ryan was cause for celebration in Lyons. Residents put up ribbons around town as they looked forward to welcoming Ryan home. On Wednesday, dozens came out to do just that and show their support for Ryan as he’ll continue recovering at home.

“To see him coming back and (to) talk to Coach Friess, it’s a good thing, it’s a really good thing,” Lyons resident Manuel Gomez said.

For the wider Rice County community, the Oct. 16 incident in Lyons marks the second time in as many years that a shooting impacted local law enforcement. In late April 2019, Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans and Undersheriff Chad Murphy were wounded on a call. Both men recovered.

In Lyons on Wednesday, reflecting on last year and what happened this month, residents discussed how coming together through hard times makes the community stronger.

“I think that’s what pulls everybody together because we want to do everything we can to make sure they come back,” Gomez said.

