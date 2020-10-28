Kansas City makes its pitch to be the temporary home of the Toronto Raptors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - An NBA team could make Kansas City its temporary home.

Tuesday, Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, as well as other elected officials in the Kansas City area, signed off on a letter urging the NBA to move the Toronto Raptors to Kansas City, Mo., for the upcoming season.

We heard you might need a temporary home for the upcoming @NBA season, @Raptors. We'd love to have you in Kansas City.



Mayor Lucas and members of the KS and MO delegation today encouraged the NBA and Raptors to select Kansas City as the team's host city for the 2020-21 season: pic.twitter.com/knyUEwYBlX — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) October 27, 2020

The NBA may move the Raptors to the United States just for one season to avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions. Currently, Canada requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City said it sent a formal statement to the NBA saying it would be willing to host the Raptors.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tweeted his support of the team making Kansas City its temporary home.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

The NBA is planning to start the next season in late December or early January. It’s unclear if fans would be allowed in games.

Kansas City hasn’t had an NBA franchise since the 1984-85 season after the Kings relocated to Sacramento.

