Kansas City makes its pitch to be the temporary home of the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) shoots as Miami Heat's Goran Dragic tries to draw the offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Raptors won 107-103. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - An NBA team could make Kansas City its temporary home.

Tuesday, Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, as well as other elected officials in the Kansas City area, signed off on a letter urging the NBA to move the Toronto Raptors to Kansas City, Mo., for the upcoming season.

The NBA may move the Raptors to the United States just for one season to avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions. Currently, Canada requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City said it sent a formal statement to the NBA saying it would be willing to host the Raptors.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tweeted his support of the team making Kansas City its temporary home.

The NBA is planning to start the next season in late December or early January. It’s unclear if fans would be allowed in games.

Kansas City hasn’t had an NBA franchise since the 1984-85 season after the Kings relocated to Sacramento.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

