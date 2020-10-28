Kansas governor meets with Republican legislative leaders on COVID-19 mitigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly met Tuesday afternoon with Republican leaders in the Kansas legislature to discuss how to best slow the spread of COVID-19. The meeting comes a day after Kansas posted new record highs for cases and hospitalizations over the last seven days.

The initial goal for the governor was to work toward a bi-partisan mask requirement.

Democratic House Minority leader Tom Sawyer was on the virtual call on Tuesday. He said especially in counties facing hotspots, the governor’s office and state legislative leaders will try to encourage county leaders to put health orders in place.

“It was a good productive meeting, we decided not to have a special session right now. the approach is to work together and try to solve this without going to legislation,” said Sawyer.

Gov. Kelly released a statement following the meeting.

“Legislative leadership agreed to work with me through a strategy of engagement with municipalities, counties, and stakeholders to increase the use of masks and mask requirements across the State of Kansas. It is my hope that this bipartisan outreach strategy will avert the need for emergency legislation through a special session,” said Gov. Kelly in a statement on Tuesday.

State Republicans have advocated for a localized approach, rather than statewide.

“I looked at the KDHE website. There’s still 40 percent of our ICU beds are available. I looked at our death rate, it is staying consistent. Those are the real triggers in my opinion that warrant further actions from our counties,” said Rep. Stephen Owens.

In a recent report from the Kansas Health Institute, it showed as of earlier this month, of the 105 counties in Kansas, only 33 have in place some form of COVID-19 related restriction. Of those, only two-dozen counties require masks.

House Bill 2016, passed during the June special session, allows for counties to opt-out of the governor’s orders... like many did following the governor’s first mask mandate in July.

“We can control the spread of this virus. We can slow the progress of this virus. We just need to do the reasonable things to accomplish that. And I’m sorry if county commissioners aren’t willing to stand up to the few who don’t' recognize the danger that we’re in,” said Rep. John Carmichael, a Democrat from Wichita.

Fort Hays State University’s Docking Institute released a poll Monday of Kansans. Nearly 95 percent of respondents say they wear a face mask in stores or other businesses. More than 70 percent agree face masks help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Kansas House leaders released a similar statement also stating that they hoped not to need a special session and legislation.

"Legislative leadership met with the Governor today to talk about strategies for increasing the use of masks by Kansans across the state. All agreed to seek strategies to improve public education and voluntary collaboration to increase the use of masks rather than a special session and legislation. We call on all Kansans to practice personal responsibility and compassion for their fellow Kansans by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and proper hygiene. This is the right thing to do. In the words of the former U.S. Senate Chaplain, Peter Marshall “'May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.'”

