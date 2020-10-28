Advertisement

Pole-dancing skeletons deemed ‘inappropriate’ for Texas neighborhood

By KTRK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is in trouble with her homeowner’s association because of her skeleton strip club Halloween decorations, a theme that’s being called “inappropriate.”

Angela Nava posed her Halloween skeletons as adult entertainers and eager patrons at a skeletal strip club. She says all the feedback she’d gotten has been positive until the homeowner’s association sent her a letter calling the display “inappropriate” and asking her to take it down.

Nava says that’s an overreaction.

“This is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone. Just take it easy. It’s only Halloween,” she said.

Nava says she was given until mid-November to remove the skeletons, which is fine by her. She planned to take them down after Halloween anyway.

“We’ve all been cooped up, and it’s been just a terrible year,” Nava said. “We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.”

Before she takes it down, Nava hopes the display brings some laughs and reminds people not to take things so seriously.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

HOA tells Texas woman to remove pole-dancing skeletons display

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
The homeowner’s association says the "inappropriate" display must be removed mid-November.

National Politics

Trump campaign website briefly defaced by cryptocurrency scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Trump campaign says it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.

News

Police chase in SE Wichita leads to officer-involved shooting, suspect injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The end of the chase and the officer-involved shooting happened in the area of Bailey and Terrace, west of Lincoln and Oliver.

National

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Latest News

National

Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

News

University of Kansas study shows masks' effectiveness in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wichita city council condemns actions of elected officials involved in false attack ad

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN, ED WHITE and TERESA CRAWFORD
Tafara Williams, 20, spoke to reporters during a Zoom call from her hospital bed as she described the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette.

National Politics

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.