Advertisement

Police chase in SE Wichita leads to officer-involved shooting, suspect injured

A man suspected of leading Wichita police on a chase and firing shots at them was wounded late Tuesday night (Oct. 27) after officers returned fire. It happened in the area of Bayley and Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver.
A man suspected of leading Wichita police on a chase and firing shots at them was wounded late Tuesday night (Oct. 27) after officers returned fire. It happened in the area of Bayley and Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a police pursuit late Tuesday night in southeast Wichita ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man who led police on the chase going to a local hospital. That man, identified as a suspect in this case, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The end of the chase and the officer-involved shooting happened in the area of Bailey and Terrace, west of Lincoln and Oliver. Police said the suspect vehicle spun out, after which the suspect who was driving that vehicle started shooting at Wichita police officers. Officers fired back, wounding the man. Officers treated him at the scene, applying a tourniquet before EMS arrived and transported him to Wesley Medical Center. No officers were injured on the call.

Police said the man wounded on the late-Tuesday-night call was wanted in connection with a prior pursuit that happened Saturday in Mulvane, in which he shot at responding officers before fleeing the scene. Surrounding agencies in the area received information on the suspect vehicle from that case, which led to the events that unfolded late Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday night, police said a Sedgick County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect’s car near 13th and Maize Road in west Wichita. The sheriff’s office was involved in a brief chase that was called off due to snow and ice on the roads. Wichita police later spotted the car in southeast Wichita, leading to the chase that ended with the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspect they describe as a man in his mid 30′s.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Kansas study shows masks' effectiveness in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wichita city council condemns actions of elected officials involved in false attack ad

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Veteran suicides increase 20 percent from last year

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

4You: Feel-good stories for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

State

Kansas governor meets with Republican legislative leaders on COVID-19 mitigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Gov. Laura Kelly met Tuesday afternoon with Republican leaders to discuss how to best slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Winter weather not the moisture farmers needed

News

Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kansas governor, House leaders discuss statewide mask mandate

News

Early voting ramps up with 16 more polling sites open in Sedgwick County

Updated: 7 hours ago
With the start of in-person advance voting last week, voter turnout in Sedgwick County continues to be at an all-time high. Tuesday, (Oct. 27) 16 new polling locations opened up throughout the county.

News

Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wichita City Council votes to condemn those caught colluding on secret recording

News

Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kansas wheat farmers need more rain, despite recent moisture