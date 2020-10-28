Advertisement

Rain departs from Kansas Thursday

Sunshine & a warming trend to finish off October
Rain continues into early Thursday
Rain continues into early Thursday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the steady rainfall for southern Kansas will continue into early Thursday, with the heaviest amounts in south central and southeast Kansas. Some areas will receive close to two inches of rain before the storm exits Thursday afternoon.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday, which will keep much of the state away from the threat of icy roads. Highs rebound into the 50s with a gusty north wind starting to back off later in the day.

Look for sunshine Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up with 60s likely Friday and on Halloween, but a cold front drops us back to the 50s on Sunday. There won’t be any rain this weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Rain. N 15-25; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then becoming mostly sunny. N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. NW/S 5-10. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 60 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 43 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 40 Sunny.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 34 Sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 45 Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

